This is Parable Two "PRIDE IN THE PRIDE???". The Most High hates pride in anyone. Pride is what Lucifer had and cause him to be cast out of the Kingdom of Heaven. Pride brings destruction to anyone that has it. It is a satanic Pride. Pride makes people believe they are better than others, no one can tell them nothing because they know it all, not listen to wisdom, blinds them to their own demise, and above all makes them miss out on the Kingdom of Heaven. Hell will be the destination for anyone that has pride. No one is going to heaven with pride if The Most High and Christ did not tolerate Satan with his pride, he will not tolerate us if we walk in pride. Humbleness and meekness is what The Most High's delights in. Blessings.

Acts 2:38.