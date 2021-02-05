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The Globalists Now Say We Need To Wear Four Masks, Coronavirus Anal Swab Tests Coming Next
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50 views • February 05, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to the Globalists saying that we now need to wear four face masks, and the Coronavirus anal swab tests in china that will eventually come to the USA.

Doctor Telling NBC News Americans Should Consider Wearing FOUR Face Masks:
https://www.joshwho.net/doctor-telling-nbc-news-americans-should-consider-wearing-four-face-masks/

China's plan for anal swabs to test for COVID-19 is 'not nice but it's the obvious thing to do,' says a microbiology professor:
https://archive.vn/DM7vi

Wear a Mask and Slap That Ass, Covid Anal Swab Coming to a Town Near You:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1vtEo9GclWcd/

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