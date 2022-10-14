The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Stay Strong It's Friday!

The times are difficult Warriors of Light!



This is the time that we need to press into God through the blood of Jesus.

Press in? What does that mean Uncle Nate?

Get deeper into the word, pray the word, speak the word, and act on the word of God.

I know it may be hard to believe depending on where you are in your Christian walk, but the word has all of the answers to whatever is facing you today and all of your days on Earth.

Don't give up! Don't give in. God wants you and world needs you to be the shining example of God's love a grace in these times of trouble. I am praying for you and I pray that today's show is a blessing and further prepares you for any difficulty you may face in the days to come. Oh yeah and it might be a good idea to turn off CNN as well! :)

Enjoy!

Support the show. Give us a like, subscribe, rumble, and follow.

Get the tunes and swag you love

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will also be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio.

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioListen

Inspirational clip from:

Grace, Grit, and Love

https://bit.ly/GraceGritandLove