Election Night Coverage: Dan Bongino, NEWSMAX, Right Side Broadcasting, RT News | EP1373

Election Night Coverage: Dan Bongino, NEWSMAX, Right Side Broadcasting, RT News - Highlights Begin 11/05/2024 8:00 PM EST
Dan Bongino 11/05 - Join Dan For ELECTION NIGHT Coverage (7:30pm ET)
https://rumble.com/embed/v5jqdzh/?pub=2trvx
NEWSMAX 11/05 - Vote For America 2024 Election Night Coverage
https://rumble.com/embed/v5js54t/?pub=2trvx
Right Side Broadcasting 11/05 - Election Night 2024 Coverage and Results
https://rumble.com/embed/v5jqtah/?pub=2trvx
RT News 11/05 - US election 2024: Polling stations
https://rumble.com/embed/v33aw1a/?pub=2trvx
