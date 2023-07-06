Cannabis Jimmy calls out the most corrupt Criminal in Congress for inciting riots when BLM was burning down our cities She could probably win a hot dog eating contest with a big mouth like that

This lady needs to be held accountable for her crimes. Now if this tyranny in the US is getting to you, why don't you come to Medellin Colombia and chill for a few days ? My son and I are from Newport Beach California and we would be your hosts. We own and operate a Luxury Rustic Ben and Breakfast here in town:
www. medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.