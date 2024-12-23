BY DECEPTION THOU SHALT PERFORM WAR ₪ 60 MINUTES

Isaac’s Army - 🚨 Breaking 🚨 Disguised MOSSAD agent explains to 60 Minutes how they control the world through untraceable shell companies… They claim to write the screen play of the world… Their own words…





Mossad did such a good job promoting the pager that people outside of Hezbollah wanted to buy it, Gabriel said.





"Obviously we didn't send to anyone," he said. "We just quote them with expensive price."





Mossad set up shell companies, including one in Hungary, to dupe Gold Apollo into working with it, Gabriel said. The spy agency fully manufactured the pagers and had a licensing partnership with Gold Apollo. It had to all look legitimate to Hezbollah.





"When they are buying from us, they have zero clue that they are buying from the Mossad. We make like the 'Truman Show,' everything is controlled by us behind the scene," Gabriel said. "In their experience, everything is normal. Everything was 100% kosher."





To further the plot, Mossad hired the Gold Apollo saleswoman Hezbollah was used to working with, who was unaware she was working with Mossad. According to Gabriel, she offered Hezbollah the first batch of pagers as an upgrade, free of charge. By September 2024, Hezbollah had about 5,000 pagers in their pockets.