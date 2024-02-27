Create New Account
The special assessments which will hit Florida next year even without another hurricane are going to hit long time residents who are going to take it up the u know what - Part A
PatriotsCannabisCo
They have not been funding their reserves so the changed the law to force them - the condo association, to put aside money.  Many people will not have the money and will be forced to sell fueling a huge price drop, perhaps, in the condo market

Keywords
painreservescondo

