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The Revelation of Jesus Christ Chapter 20
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43 views • January 10, 2021
A millennium is a period of time. Six millennia have elapsed since God put man upon this globe, and other millennium and a fraction is yet to run before the course of time is finished. The last thousand years is the period with which we are now to be occupied, it is the predicted kingdom age of the prophets and the “dispensation of the fullness of times” (Eph. 1:10 that in the dispensation of the fullness of the times He might gather together in one all things in Christ, both which are in heaven and which are on earth—in Him.). The binding of Satan, the arch foe of God and man, is the first notable event of this reign of righteousness.
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