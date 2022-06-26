Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on June 25, 2022 - Map & Text

160 views • June 26, 2022

▪️Fightings continue in the northern Kharkiv region near Verkhnii Saltiv and Pytomnyk. AFU's objects hit in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv.

▪️Locations of foreign mercenaries were struck with massive missile attack in Zhytomyr.

▪️Russian Armed Force hit the international military training ground with the missile strike in Yavoriv district, Lviv region.

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