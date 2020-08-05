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Ledger Company Customer Emails Were Stolen
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5 views • August 05, 2020
The Ledger Company, which produces the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X, had its marketing and e-commerce databases hacked. Customer emails, phone numbers, postal addresses and first and last names were stolen. This could cause phishing scams as well as extortion, threats and harassment.
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