Part 3 of 10 - Trump - The Fall of the Cabal

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Part 3: THE ALIEN INVASION
About the migrant caravan, George Soros, NAMBLA, Antifa, Black Lives Matter, the destabilization of the world, the importance of “United we stand, divided we fall”. About the role of President Trump, his achievements, Fake News, human trafficking, the wall, and child trafficking for the elite…
English spoken Part 3 of 10
Documentary by award winning researcher Janet Ossebaard.
Music by Gothic Storm, Myuu, Savfk