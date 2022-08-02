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8/1/2022 Miles Guo: Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is of paramount significance! Even if a brief stay by Pelosi in Taiwan would make the Chinese Communist Party a laughing stock around the world. The CCP will no longer earn the respect of any country