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ARE HIGH GAS PRICES JUST THE BEGINNING? from TheHIghwire.com
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106 views • March 11, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/are-high-gas-prices-just-the-beginning/
As gas prices rise, all eyes are now on food prices as the conflict in Ukraine has the potential to shift the balance of global food security. Coming off the back of soaring food inflation after two years of failed COVID lockdowns, Are countries prepared to navigate these new geopolitical waters?
POSTED: March 10, 2022
As gas prices rise, all eyes are now on food prices as the conflict in Ukraine has the potential to shift the balance of global food security. Coming off the back of soaring food inflation after two years of failed COVID lockdowns, Are countries prepared to navigate these new geopolitical waters?
POSTED: March 10, 2022
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