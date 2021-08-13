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David Crowley's (R.I.P): 'A Gray State' Documentary [03.11.2017]
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209 views • August 13, 2021
Note: This Documentary is 1:24:50 min, IMDB say it's suppos to be 1h 33 min, but you gey the 'picture'.
Plz read what Nicholson1968 wrote in 10/4/2016:
--
10/4/2016 : Did Freemason Elite murder David Crowley?
"The movie "Gray state" is not the original movie that David crowley intended to put out, it was reworked after his Death.
But why.. Could it be that it was to close to the Truth and not the normal propaganda put out by the Big budget controlled studios!
Watch at the end for The clue that is found in his original trailer!
https://www.nicholson1968.com/nicholson1968s-post/did-freemason-elite-murder-david-crowley
Note: I don't know what's the original trailer, just wrote to Nicholson1968, maybe he answer if this is the one from 2013:
1,462 views Jun 16, 2013
Közel-Kelet Jelene - 422 subscribers
https://youtu.be/UgWGNAD_f0U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCreLPgyDWLl9YdG5R3TYcRw
--
Executed and Eliminated by the Government...
In 2010 David Crowley, an Iraq veteran, aspiring filmmaker and charismatic up-and-coming voice in fringe politics, began production on his film 'Gray State.' Set in a dystopian near-future where civil liberties are trampled by an unrestrained federal government, the film's crowd funded trailer was enthusiastically received by the burgeoning online community of libertarians, Tea Party activists as well as members of the nascent alt-right.
In January of 2015, Crowley was found dead with his family in their suburban Minnesota home. Their shocking deaths quickly become a cause célèbre for conspiracy theorists who speculate that Crowley was assassinated by a shadowy government concerned about a film and filmmaker that was getting too close to the truth about their aims.—Production
Directed by "Grizzly Man" producer Erik Nelson and Executive
Produced by Werner Herzog, “A Gray State” combs through Crowley’s archive of 13,000 photographs, hundreds of hours of home video, and exhaustive behind-the-scenes footage of David’s work in progress to reveal what happens when a paranoid view of the government turns inward — blurring the lines of what is real and what people want to believe.
A Gray State - 2017 - TV-MA - 1h 33min
Taglines: Focused on the demons outside. Consumed by those within.
Quotes: Self - Director, Gray State: Third act twist.
Features: The Alex Jones Show (2011) (TV Series) Program is shown as David watches.
Release date: November 3, 2017 (United States)
Country of origin: United States
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6794380/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Gray_State
https://graystatemovie.wordpress.com/
https://greystate.org/
https://vimeo.com/117361113 (2:39:05 min)
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/gray-state-concept-trailer/
https://www.apparentlyapparel.com/news/gray-state-the-rise-by-david-crowley-full-video (2:39:04 min)
www.graystatemovie.com : I would like to show you a description here but the site won't allow me.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=graystatemovie.com&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
The Gray State
22.7K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/GrayStateMovie
GRAY STATE is a vision of a dystopian near-future in which abusive government has delivered the coup de grâce to the American life you have known. The last vestiges of the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, and the laws that protect you from tyranny have been shredded in a public display of authoritarian power that you enabled through generations of inaction, complacency, and apathy.
Now federalized National Guard patrol the streets while TSA thugs move checkpoints to highways. Militarized police forces funnel your tax dollars into military-grade armored vehicles, surveillance equipment, and weapons for the sole reason of suppressing dissent. Under police state lockdown - under martial law - the Gray State rules. And now the battle turns to the homeland - where American citizens become the targets.
GRAY STATE is the reality that can no longer be ignored. It is coming - by consent or conquest.
https://www.youtube.com/user/GrayStateMovie/about
https://twitter.com/GrayStateMovie
Member since sept 2011
'Stand now or kneel forever.'
--
Gray State - @GrayStateMovie 26. aug. 2018
Remembering John McCain.
#RIP you war mongering tyrant. https://youtube.com/watch?v=eQ9hdm-yQKc
https://twitter.com/GrayStateMovie/status/1033535354735742978
The YT link say from my end: 'Video unavailable'
--
Gray State @GrayStateMovie · 17. apr. 2018
These Ex-Spies Are Harvesting Facebook Photos For A Massive Facial Recognition Database
https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2018/04/16/huge-facebook-facial-recognition-database-built-by-ex-israeli-spies/
https://twitter.com/GrayStateMovie/status/986259740887044096
Plz read what Nicholson1968 wrote in 10/4/2016:
--
10/4/2016 : Did Freemason Elite murder David Crowley?
"The movie "Gray state" is not the original movie that David crowley intended to put out, it was reworked after his Death.
But why.. Could it be that it was to close to the Truth and not the normal propaganda put out by the Big budget controlled studios!
Watch at the end for The clue that is found in his original trailer!
https://www.nicholson1968.com/nicholson1968s-post/did-freemason-elite-murder-david-crowley
Note: I don't know what's the original trailer, just wrote to Nicholson1968, maybe he answer if this is the one from 2013:
1,462 views Jun 16, 2013
Közel-Kelet Jelene - 422 subscribers
https://youtu.be/UgWGNAD_f0U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCreLPgyDWLl9YdG5R3TYcRw
--
Executed and Eliminated by the Government...
In 2010 David Crowley, an Iraq veteran, aspiring filmmaker and charismatic up-and-coming voice in fringe politics, began production on his film 'Gray State.' Set in a dystopian near-future where civil liberties are trampled by an unrestrained federal government, the film's crowd funded trailer was enthusiastically received by the burgeoning online community of libertarians, Tea Party activists as well as members of the nascent alt-right.
In January of 2015, Crowley was found dead with his family in their suburban Minnesota home. Their shocking deaths quickly become a cause célèbre for conspiracy theorists who speculate that Crowley was assassinated by a shadowy government concerned about a film and filmmaker that was getting too close to the truth about their aims.—Production
Directed by "Grizzly Man" producer Erik Nelson and Executive
Produced by Werner Herzog, “A Gray State” combs through Crowley’s archive of 13,000 photographs, hundreds of hours of home video, and exhaustive behind-the-scenes footage of David’s work in progress to reveal what happens when a paranoid view of the government turns inward — blurring the lines of what is real and what people want to believe.
A Gray State - 2017 - TV-MA - 1h 33min
Taglines: Focused on the demons outside. Consumed by those within.
Quotes: Self - Director, Gray State: Third act twist.
Features: The Alex Jones Show (2011) (TV Series) Program is shown as David watches.
Release date: November 3, 2017 (United States)
Country of origin: United States
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6794380/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Gray_State
https://graystatemovie.wordpress.com/
https://greystate.org/
https://vimeo.com/117361113 (2:39:05 min)
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/gray-state-concept-trailer/
https://www.apparentlyapparel.com/news/gray-state-the-rise-by-david-crowley-full-video (2:39:04 min)
www.graystatemovie.com : I would like to show you a description here but the site won't allow me.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=graystatemovie.com&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
The Gray State
22.7K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/GrayStateMovie
GRAY STATE is a vision of a dystopian near-future in which abusive government has delivered the coup de grâce to the American life you have known. The last vestiges of the Bill of Rights, the Constitution, and the laws that protect you from tyranny have been shredded in a public display of authoritarian power that you enabled through generations of inaction, complacency, and apathy.
Now federalized National Guard patrol the streets while TSA thugs move checkpoints to highways. Militarized police forces funnel your tax dollars into military-grade armored vehicles, surveillance equipment, and weapons for the sole reason of suppressing dissent. Under police state lockdown - under martial law - the Gray State rules. And now the battle turns to the homeland - where American citizens become the targets.
GRAY STATE is the reality that can no longer be ignored. It is coming - by consent or conquest.
https://www.youtube.com/user/GrayStateMovie/about
https://twitter.com/GrayStateMovie
Member since sept 2011
'Stand now or kneel forever.'
--
Gray State - @GrayStateMovie 26. aug. 2018
Remembering John McCain.
#RIP you war mongering tyrant. https://youtube.com/watch?v=eQ9hdm-yQKc
https://twitter.com/GrayStateMovie/status/1033535354735742978
The YT link say from my end: 'Video unavailable'
--
Gray State @GrayStateMovie · 17. apr. 2018
These Ex-Spies Are Harvesting Facebook Photos For A Massive Facial Recognition Database
https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2018/04/16/huge-facebook-facial-recognition-database-built-by-ex-israeli-spies/
https://twitter.com/GrayStateMovie/status/986259740887044096
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