In Trump Time Will Be Released Soon & There’s a Whole Chapter on How the Use of Hydroxychloroquine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/21/2021 Peter Navarro: My new book In Trump Time will be released soon and there’s a whole chapter on how the use of hydroxychloroquine could have saved hundreds of 1000s of American lives. The Attorney General of Nebraska, Doug Peterson, has said it’s fine for private physicians to prescribe both hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin to treatment against Chinese Communist Party virus. Read In Trump Time and you’ll understand how important what Nebraska did this week was.