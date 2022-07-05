Report from France 24 from Lisichansk, after the liberation of the city.

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Another report from France 24 from Lisichansk. This time after the liberation of the city.
French journalists talked to local residents and noted that they are extremely happy about the arrival of Russian troops and celebrate the liberation.
Source @Azmilitary1🛰🌏🌍🌎