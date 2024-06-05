BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Benefits of a Heart Scan with Lesia Dubriel, RT(R)(CT)
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
109 followers
0
195 views • 11 months ago

Heart Disease is the #1 killer of both men and women in the United States, accounting for approximately 20% of all deaths! In light of these statistics, it may surprise you to learn that heart disease is preventable, and even reversible, if you know how to protect yourself.

Unfortunately, heart disease is known as a silent killer. The accumulation of plaque often appears without symptoms until it’s too late.

A heart scan is the only non-invasive way to determine if you have coronary artery disease.

Join Dr. Hotze and Lesia Dubriel, Radiology Department Director/Technologist at the Hotze Health & Wellness Center, as they discuss modern heart scan technology and how to use it as a preventive health measure.

Learn how a simple, non-invasive, and fast heart scan can possibly save your life! Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

To schedule a heart scan, please call 281-579-3600 or visit https://www.hotzehwc.com/contact-us/.

Keywords
healthheart healthheart diseasedr steven hotzewellness revolutionheart scan
