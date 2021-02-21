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An Honest Conversation with a Male Stripper
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50 views • February 21, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3267/an-honest-conversation-with-a-male-stripper-call-in-show-april-19th-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3267-fdr-3265-an-honest-conversation-with-a-male-stripper-call-in-show-april-19th-2016
Question: "For ten years now I've been living comfortably getting by working as a male stripper. I know I am talented and capable of more, however I only do the bare minimum, which is all I need to pay my bills and get laid. I am burning inside to do more, my ideas are endless, but I always quit and revert back to this lifestyle every time I try something new and ambitious. Why am I so damn lazy?”
Does a More Equal Marriage Mean Less Sex?
http://www.nytimes.com/2014/02/09/magazine/does-a-more-equal-marriage-mean-less-sex.html?_r=0
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3267-fdr-3265-an-honest-conversation-with-a-male-stripper-call-in-show-april-19th-2016
Question: "For ten years now I've been living comfortably getting by working as a male stripper. I know I am talented and capable of more, however I only do the bare minimum, which is all I need to pay my bills and get laid. I am burning inside to do more, my ideas are endless, but I always quit and revert back to this lifestyle every time I try something new and ambitious. Why am I so damn lazy?”
Does a More Equal Marriage Mean Less Sex?
http://www.nytimes.com/2014/02/09/magazine/does-a-more-equal-marriage-mean-less-sex.html?_r=0
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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