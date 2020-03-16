© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Damned Traditions
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • March 16, 2020
Man made traditions in the church have made the Word of God of no effect. They have many names: alter call, sacraments, rituals, sinner's prayer, emotional experiences, life changing experiences etc. What they all have in common is that they are religious traditions which are not directly based on anything Jesus taught. If we put our faith more in these experiences than in Jesus' message, then we will be misguided. There are many legalistic Christians today. These are modern Pharisees, who strain at gnats and swallow camels. In order not to be one of these, we must start obeying the teachings of Jesus today!
Keywords
ritualsinners prayerphariseeseeking the truthholinesslife changingteachings of jesustrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from godsacramentlegalisticman made traditions in the churchmade the word of god of no effectreligious traditionsemotional experiencealter callman made traditionslegalistic christiansdamned traditions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.