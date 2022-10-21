LT of And We Know
October 20, 2022
Our military is under attack with the JAB push, children are under attack with the ENEMY push of POISONS, THEIR fortress of Media hiding under the guise of RACE is being exposed, TRUMP HATERS exposed… WEF exposed…how much farther do we go before it all unravels on the Deep State!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ox12g-10.20.22-spiritual-warfare-on-display-for-all-to-see-soros-gates-exposed-jb.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.