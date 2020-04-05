HOW YOU GET A "VIRUS" Aajonus Vonderplanitz

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371K subscribers
while mainstream ramps up the FEAR PORN bad science, americans are still sitting and waiting. Or worse yet, making excuses or defending this ruse. EVENT 201 was the starting point and they havent missed a beat.
RFB