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Brett Kavanaugh Nomination Delayed, Republican Weakness Exposed | True News
Stefan Molyneux
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Is a conservative about to achieve a position of power in the United States of America? Cue the unprovable and unverified sexual assault allegations! As Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was headed for confirmation to the nation’s highest court, he now faces an allegation from Christine Blasey Ford that he drunkenly sexually assaulted her 36-years ago while he was in high school. Kavanaugh “categorically and unequivocally” denied the unsubstantiated allegation, but that didn’t stop the regressive left from demanding Kavanaugh withdraw from consideration for the Supreme Court.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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