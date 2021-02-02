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Brett Kavanaugh Nomination Delayed, Republican Weakness Exposed | True News
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71 views • February 02, 2021
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Is a conservative about to achieve a position of power in the United States of America? Cue the unprovable and unverified sexual assault allegations! As Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was headed for confirmation to the nation’s highest court, he now faces an allegation from Christine Blasey Ford that he drunkenly sexually assaulted her 36-years ago while he was in high school. Kavanaugh “categorically and unequivocally” denied the unsubstantiated allegation, but that didn’t stop the regressive left from demanding Kavanaugh withdraw from consideration for the Supreme Court.
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Is a conservative about to achieve a position of power in the United States of America? Cue the unprovable and unverified sexual assault allegations! As Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was headed for confirmation to the nation’s highest court, he now faces an allegation from Christine Blasey Ford that he drunkenly sexually assaulted her 36-years ago while he was in high school. Kavanaugh “categorically and unequivocally” denied the unsubstantiated allegation, but that didn’t stop the regressive left from demanding Kavanaugh withdraw from consideration for the Supreme Court.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
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