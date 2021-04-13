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The Wasp, the Pitot Tube and Christianity Under Covid Rule
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82 views • April 13, 2021
In today's episode we look at simple defense strategies Christians can employ while surviving under a Covid regime and Satanic agenda. Intercessory prayers, the 'God gene' and religious exemption forms are among the subjects.
Links mentioned in the show:
Prayer cards
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/prayercardback.jpg
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/prayercardfront.jpg
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/prayercard2.pdf
Religious exemption forms
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
First Bible Network
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Latest Covid fraud headlines
https://www.reddit.com/r/VaccineExemption
Links mentioned in the show:
Prayer cards
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/prayercardback.jpg
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/prayercardfront.jpg
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/prayercard2.pdf
Religious exemption forms
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
First Bible Network
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Latest Covid fraud headlines
https://www.reddit.com/r/VaccineExemption
Keywords
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