🤰🏋️♀️ Exercise in Pregnancy: Truth vs. Misconceptions! 💪👶

Can Exercise During Pregnancy Be Dangerous? Or Is That Just A Myth We've Been Told For Years?





In this episode with Gina Conley an experienced birth doula and founder of MamasteFit, we're breaking down the truth vs. misconceptions about prenatal exercise—and what every mama-to-be should know before skipping that workout.





She explains :





✅ No, it doesn’t cause miscarriage

✅ No, it won’t trigger preterm labor

✅ And nope—it won’t make your baby too small!





In fact, regular exercise during pregnancy can:





🧠 Boost mental health & mood

💉 Reduce risk of gestational diabetes

🩺 Lower the chance of high blood pressure

📉 Cut pregnancy complications by up to 40%!





