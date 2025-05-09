🤰🏋️♀️ Exercise in Pregnancy: Truth vs. Misconceptions! 💪👶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Can Exercise During Pregnancy Be Dangerous? Or Is That Just A Myth We’ve Been Told For Years? 🤯
👩🤝 In this episode with Gina Conley an experienced birth doula and founder of MamasteFit, we’re breaking down the truth vs. misconceptions about prenatal exercise—and what every mama-to-be should know before skipping that workout. 🤰🏋️♀️
She explains :
✅ No, it doesn’t cause miscarriage
✅ No, it won’t trigger preterm labor
✅ And nope—it won’t make your baby too small!
In fact, regular exercise during pregnancy can:
🧠 Boost mental health & mood
💉 Reduce risk of gestational diabetes
🩺 Lower the chance of high blood pressure
📉 Cut pregnancy complications by up to 40%!
✨Whether you’re expecting or planning, this episode is your go-to guide for safe, empowering prenatal movement.
🎧 Tap the link in bio or description to listen now and move with confidence! 📎👆