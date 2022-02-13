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Phoenix Journal 2: AND THEY CALLED HIS NAME IMMANUEL —— I AM SANANDA
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Phoenix Journal 2: AND THEY CALLED HIS NAME IMMANUEL --- I AM SANANDA
By Sananda & Judas Iscarioth
The story of the life of the one commonly known as Jesus of Nazareth as told by Jesus and the disciple Judas Iscarioth. Absolute clarification of the numerous falsifications, misrepresentations, lies and misconceptions concerning that time period and Jesus' teachings are presented.
A document was discovered in 1963 by a Greek Catholic Priest who had become a "contact" for the Cosmic Messengers who led him to this "lost" scroll. This Priest was persecuted and finally was killed, but not before he translated part of it and gave it to another man, Billy Meier from Switzerland, who would also become a contact.
This document represents the true story of the life of the one commonly known as "Jesus of Nazareth". It is told by Jesus AND his disciple Judas Iscarioth who was also his scribe. For the first time in history Judas Iscarioth's name is cleared because he was NOT the one who "betrayed" Jesus.
Absolute clarification of the numerous falsifications, misrepresentations and history 2000 years ago is given. Some of the many questions answered are:
How was Christ conceived and why Mary was chosen?
What was His true name at birth (Immanuel) and why was it changed to "Jesus" which means "The Anointed"?
Who were the actual "teachers" of Immanuel?
Who is GOD and what is THE CREATION above God?
What are the true Laws of God and The Creation?
What did Immanuel teach about Personal Responsibility?
Who actually "betrayed" Immanuel and why was Judas Iscarioth blamed?
What is the true purpose of Baptism?
What was the purpose and meaning of Immanuel's Crucifixion and the Resurrection?
What became of Immanuel after His Resurrection?
What is the "Curse of Israel" and why is there a curse?
What is Immanuel's and OUR connection with Celestial Messengers?
Are we on Earth currently living in "The End Times" as predicted in Revelations?
Why did Immanuel promise to return to us and do we know when?
Other topics include: Mary seeded by Gabriel, Guardian Angel of the Sons of Heaven. The actual teachings of the Master are given as spoken at that time. Clarification regarding God and The Creation. The Laws of The Creation and The Commandments are given in clear definitive language. The name of Judas Iscarioth is cleared as not being the one who betrayed Jesus. Statements by Jesus are provided, as spoken at that time, concerning falsification of his teachings over two thousand years. Strong warnings regarding false teachings. Words of great strength, power, light and healing at a soul-level.
For all Phoenix Journals and related content see: www.fourwinds10.com and www.phoenixsourcedistributors.com
INTRODUCTION p11
CHAPTER 1 p18
GENEALOGICAL TREE p19
PREGNANCY OF MARY
NAME SHALL BE JMMANUEL p20
HONOR ONLY GOD & THE CREATION
BIRTH OF JMMANUEL p21
THREE WISE MEN p22
FLEEING FROM HEROD p23
CHAPTER 2 p25
JOHN THE BAPTIST
BAPTISM OF JMMANUEL p27
FORTY DAYS WITH HIGHER BEINGS p28
THREE PORTALS p29
SACRED TEACHERS p30
THE WISDOM OF A CELESTIAL SON
HEED NOT FALSE TEACHINGS
CELESTIAL SONS TO REVEAL THEMSELVES p31
FIRST DISCIPLES p32
CHAPTER 3 p33
THE SERMON ON THE MOUNT
BLESSED ARE---p34
JUSTICE, THE LAWS OF NATURE AND OF TRUTH
ADULTRY, COHABITATION & MARRIAGE p35
FALSE SWEARING
“AN EYE FOR AN EYE’?” p36
PERFECTION OF SPIRIT
PRAYER p37
A PERFECT PRAYER
SPIRITUAL POVERTY
RULES TO LIVE BY
ASK, SEEK, & THE GOLDEN RULE p40
BEWARE---
CHAPTER 4 p42
MANY HEALINGS
MATTHEW’S CALL p44
ON FASTING
MORE HEALINGS p45
MORE LABORERS FOR THE HARVEST p46
CHAPTER 5 p47
INSTRUCTIONS TO MINE TWELVE p48
THE CURSE OF ISRAEL p51
I CAME NOT TO BRING PEACE p53
CHAPTER 6 p55
QUESTIONS FROM THE BAPTIST
PRAISED BE THE CREATION p56
MARRIAGE & COHABITATION
DIVORCE p58
THE BASIS FOR THESE LAWS p59
CHAPTER 7 p61
THE SABBATH
CHAPTER 8 p64
JUDAS ISCARIOTH
CHAPTER 9 p67
WHY PARABLES?
A PROPHET GETS NO RESPECT p70
IN 2000 YEARS, A NEW PROPHET
CHAPTER 10 p72
HEROD & THE BAPTIST
FIVE LOAVES AND THREE FISHES p73
WALKING ON THE WAVES p74
ABOVE ALL, THE CREATION p75
CHAPTER 11 p77
LAWS OF THE CREATION? OR OF MAN?
DISCIPLES REPRIMANDED p78
SIGNS?
LEAVEN OF THE PHARISEES p79
PETER IN TROUBLE
WHAT WOULD A MAN PROFIT p80
TO PERFECT THE SPIRIT p81
PERSECUTION OF PROPHETS p82
BECOME AS A CHILD
COUNSEL IN PRIVACY p83
PHARISEES AND DIVORCE p84
CHILDREN AND WISDOM
WHAT’S IN IT FOR US?
CHAPTER 12 p87
FAITH HEALING AND TRUTH
BEWARE FALSE TEACHINGS p88
INTO JERUSALEM ON THE DONKEY
PURGING OF THE TEMPLE p89
BY WHOSE AUTHORITY?
THE PARABLE OF TWO SONS p90
THE PARABLE OF THE VINE-DRESSERS
PENALTY OF DISREGARDING THE LAWS OF GOD p91
GIVE UNTO CAESAR p92
A LESSON FOR THE SADDUCEES
GREATEST COMMANDMENT? p93
WHOSE SON AM I? p94
BEWARE OF SCRIBES AND PHARISEES
AN OATH IS OF NO SUBSTANCE p95
PROPHECIES OF THE END DAYS p96
CHAPTER 13 p100
LAWS AND COMMANDMENTS
PROVERBS p101
SAUL CONFRONTED & CONFUSED p102
(con’t see: http://www.phoenixsourcedistributors.com/PJ_02.pdf)
By Sananda & Judas Iscarioth
The story of the life of the one commonly known as Jesus of Nazareth as told by Jesus and the disciple Judas Iscarioth. Absolute clarification of the numerous falsifications, misrepresentations, lies and misconceptions concerning that time period and Jesus' teachings are presented.
A document was discovered in 1963 by a Greek Catholic Priest who had become a "contact" for the Cosmic Messengers who led him to this "lost" scroll. This Priest was persecuted and finally was killed, but not before he translated part of it and gave it to another man, Billy Meier from Switzerland, who would also become a contact.
This document represents the true story of the life of the one commonly known as "Jesus of Nazareth". It is told by Jesus AND his disciple Judas Iscarioth who was also his scribe. For the first time in history Judas Iscarioth's name is cleared because he was NOT the one who "betrayed" Jesus.
Absolute clarification of the numerous falsifications, misrepresentations and history 2000 years ago is given. Some of the many questions answered are:
How was Christ conceived and why Mary was chosen?
What was His true name at birth (Immanuel) and why was it changed to "Jesus" which means "The Anointed"?
Who were the actual "teachers" of Immanuel?
Who is GOD and what is THE CREATION above God?
What are the true Laws of God and The Creation?
What did Immanuel teach about Personal Responsibility?
Who actually "betrayed" Immanuel and why was Judas Iscarioth blamed?
What is the true purpose of Baptism?
What was the purpose and meaning of Immanuel's Crucifixion and the Resurrection?
What became of Immanuel after His Resurrection?
What is the "Curse of Israel" and why is there a curse?
What is Immanuel's and OUR connection with Celestial Messengers?
Are we on Earth currently living in "The End Times" as predicted in Revelations?
Why did Immanuel promise to return to us and do we know when?
Other topics include: Mary seeded by Gabriel, Guardian Angel of the Sons of Heaven. The actual teachings of the Master are given as spoken at that time. Clarification regarding God and The Creation. The Laws of The Creation and The Commandments are given in clear definitive language. The name of Judas Iscarioth is cleared as not being the one who betrayed Jesus. Statements by Jesus are provided, as spoken at that time, concerning falsification of his teachings over two thousand years. Strong warnings regarding false teachings. Words of great strength, power, light and healing at a soul-level.
For all Phoenix Journals and related content see: www.fourwinds10.com and www.phoenixsourcedistributors.com
INTRODUCTION p11
CHAPTER 1 p18
GENEALOGICAL TREE p19
PREGNANCY OF MARY
NAME SHALL BE JMMANUEL p20
HONOR ONLY GOD & THE CREATION
BIRTH OF JMMANUEL p21
THREE WISE MEN p22
FLEEING FROM HEROD p23
CHAPTER 2 p25
JOHN THE BAPTIST
BAPTISM OF JMMANUEL p27
FORTY DAYS WITH HIGHER BEINGS p28
THREE PORTALS p29
SACRED TEACHERS p30
THE WISDOM OF A CELESTIAL SON
HEED NOT FALSE TEACHINGS
CELESTIAL SONS TO REVEAL THEMSELVES p31
FIRST DISCIPLES p32
CHAPTER 3 p33
THE SERMON ON THE MOUNT
BLESSED ARE---p34
JUSTICE, THE LAWS OF NATURE AND OF TRUTH
ADULTRY, COHABITATION & MARRIAGE p35
FALSE SWEARING
“AN EYE FOR AN EYE’?” p36
PERFECTION OF SPIRIT
PRAYER p37
A PERFECT PRAYER
SPIRITUAL POVERTY
RULES TO LIVE BY
ASK, SEEK, & THE GOLDEN RULE p40
BEWARE---
CHAPTER 4 p42
MANY HEALINGS
MATTHEW’S CALL p44
ON FASTING
MORE HEALINGS p45
MORE LABORERS FOR THE HARVEST p46
CHAPTER 5 p47
INSTRUCTIONS TO MINE TWELVE p48
THE CURSE OF ISRAEL p51
I CAME NOT TO BRING PEACE p53
CHAPTER 6 p55
QUESTIONS FROM THE BAPTIST
PRAISED BE THE CREATION p56
MARRIAGE & COHABITATION
DIVORCE p58
THE BASIS FOR THESE LAWS p59
CHAPTER 7 p61
THE SABBATH
CHAPTER 8 p64
JUDAS ISCARIOTH
CHAPTER 9 p67
WHY PARABLES?
A PROPHET GETS NO RESPECT p70
IN 2000 YEARS, A NEW PROPHET
CHAPTER 10 p72
HEROD & THE BAPTIST
FIVE LOAVES AND THREE FISHES p73
WALKING ON THE WAVES p74
ABOVE ALL, THE CREATION p75
CHAPTER 11 p77
LAWS OF THE CREATION? OR OF MAN?
DISCIPLES REPRIMANDED p78
SIGNS?
LEAVEN OF THE PHARISEES p79
PETER IN TROUBLE
WHAT WOULD A MAN PROFIT p80
TO PERFECT THE SPIRIT p81
PERSECUTION OF PROPHETS p82
BECOME AS A CHILD
COUNSEL IN PRIVACY p83
PHARISEES AND DIVORCE p84
CHILDREN AND WISDOM
WHAT’S IN IT FOR US?
CHAPTER 12 p87
FAITH HEALING AND TRUTH
BEWARE FALSE TEACHINGS p88
INTO JERUSALEM ON THE DONKEY
PURGING OF THE TEMPLE p89
BY WHOSE AUTHORITY?
THE PARABLE OF TWO SONS p90
THE PARABLE OF THE VINE-DRESSERS
PENALTY OF DISREGARDING THE LAWS OF GOD p91
GIVE UNTO CAESAR p92
A LESSON FOR THE SADDUCEES
GREATEST COMMANDMENT? p93
WHOSE SON AM I? p94
BEWARE OF SCRIBES AND PHARISEES
AN OATH IS OF NO SUBSTANCE p95
PROPHECIES OF THE END DAYS p96
CHAPTER 13 p100
LAWS AND COMMANDMENTS
PROVERBS p101
SAUL CONFRONTED & CONFUSED p102
(con’t see: http://www.phoenixsourcedistributors.com/PJ_02.pdf)
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