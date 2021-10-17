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UK Terror Attack Kills MP David Amess Plus World News 10/17/2021
Resistance Chicks
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30 views • October 17, 2021
In today's episode of TOP news from around the world: A beloved Tory MP was murdered this week and the question remains as to why... MP David Amess opposed state power:
1) Anti lockdown
2) Anti mask mandates
3) Anti vaccine passports
4) Big Pharma critic
5) Civil liberties campaigner: On mask mandates: “Whilst many people are already choosing to wear face masks, it is obviously a huge infringement of people’s civil liberties. “I believe it will be difficult to enforce and must be left to people’s common sense and the community spirit” ... On lockdowns: "British public have been extremely patient & forbearing, and most people have accepted the guidelines until now. There needs to be a coherent strategy for a return to normality—not the new normal, but the normality of pre-lockdown Britain”

Meanwhile, the French stop trains in their protests against violations of Civil liberties as Italians take to the streets in mass as the announcement came that no one will be allowed to work without a passport. A state in Germany has announced that even grocery shoppers for food alone will be subject to a mandate while another pastor in Canada is arrested for preaching. But there is hope.

The world is waking up and Liberty minded people are joining together from around the world in love to take a stand. And today we will take stops around the world, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, and more to see how they are fairing in this fight to see who gets to push that Great Reset button first. Will it be a new world where you own nothing and are happy or will it be a world with less state control and harmony among self regulating God loving people?
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