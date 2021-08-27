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Robert Barnes: FDA Approval of COVID-19 Vaccine Is A Scam Aug 26, 2021
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122 views • August 27, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the recent FDA approval of COVID vaccines is a scam.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=612801e527d8fc6ed4dc2e07
Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how the recent FDA approval of COVID vaccines is a scam.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=612801e527d8fc6ed4dc2e07
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