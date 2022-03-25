X22 REPORT - Trump Sues [HRC] & The [DS], How Do You Introduce Evidence Legally, Define Treason

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Trump Sues [HRC] & The [DS], How Do You Introduce Evidence Legally, Define Treason
The [DS] is trapped in their own narrative, each time they make a move the patriots counter it and expose the agenda. Trump is now suing [HRC] and the [DS] players. They are now panicking. How do you introduce evidence legally, define treason. The [DS] players are trying to start WWIII, but this will fail the patriots are in control and will counter the [DS] plan. The push into a new world order is not happening, the push into a peoples controlled country is actually happening.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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