X22 REPORT Ep. 3028a - [CBDC] Block Is Gaining Momentum, The Economic Crisis Will Bring It Home
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
X22 REPORT Financial News  Ep. 3028a - March 23, 2023

[CBDC] Block Is Gaining Momentum, The Economic Crisis Will Bring It Home

The people around the world are fighting back, the criminal leaders are panicking. The banking system is ready to implode. The [CB] is now pushing everything they have to get everyone on the [CBDC], the people are pushing back and the momentum is building.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site. 

Keywords
crisisrecessiondigital currencycentral bankfed reservedscbdcx22 financial reporteconomic agenda

