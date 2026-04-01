Averting the annihilation of humanity 🎙️ with Dr. Jeffrey Gladden

Codex Immortalis Aspirantis is a Latin phrase that means: "The Code of the Aspirational Immortal." You can think of it as a Biohacker twist on a phrase and concept I love, "noblesse oblige" - the obligation of nobility. The idea that privilege entails a great and weighty responsibility. Responsibility to edify not just yourself but society - edification that humanity desperately needs to survive the next couple of centuries.





Aligned with this mission is Dr. Jeffrey Gladden, a board-certified cardiologist and longevity pioneer who has dedicated his career to cracking the code of age reversal, moving beyond mere 'healthcare' into the realm of architectural human performance. I interviewed him about his new book, 100 Is the New 30, and his work at Gladden Longevity, a boutique anti-aging clinic that is very much on the cutting edge of applied Biohacking.





2:57 Hypothetical moral dilemma demanding the CODEX IMMORTALIS ASPIRANTIS ("The Code of the Aspirational Immortal")

12:11 Longevity vs the infertility crisis

16:30 100 Is the New 30?

21:08 Which longevity tool best boosts brainpower

25:03 Sex hacks for longevity

34:04 A Damn good argument for monogamy

36:19 Mindset tool for "shadow work"

42:39 Brain Frequency™

45:02 Cancer screening and prevention

52:04 Aging is exponential

55:22 "Biological age" is (often) BS

58:09 Dr. Gladden's personal longevity stack

01:04:20 "All of life comes down to optimizing the nervous system"

01:08:09 "We are the luckiest generation of all time"





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/558-gladden

Order 🛒 100 Is the New 30

https://amzn.to/3O7AriA

Connect with Dr. Gladden

Anti-Aging Practice https://gladdenlongevity.com/ [Patient Application]

Gladden Longevity Shop https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gladden-Longevity-Shop

Gladden Longevity Podcast https://gladdenlongevity.com/podcast/





Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation





Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter





Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.