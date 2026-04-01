Averting the annihilation of humanity 🎙️ with Dr. Jeffrey Gladden

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Codex Immortalis Aspirantis is a Latin phrase that means: "The Code of the Aspirational Immortal." You can think of it as a Biohacker twist on a phrase and concept I love, "noblesse oblige" - the obligation of nobility. The idea that privilege entails a great and weighty responsibility. Responsibility to edify not just yourself but society - edification that humanity desperately needs to survive the next couple of centuries.
Aligned with this mission is Dr. Jeffrey Gladden, a board-certified cardiologist and longevity pioneer who has dedicated his career to cracking the code of age reversal, moving beyond mere 'healthcare' into the realm of architectural human performance. I interviewed him about his new book, 100 Is the New 30, and his work at Gladden Longevity, a boutique anti-aging clinic that is very much on the cutting edge of applied Biohacking.
2:57 Hypothetical moral dilemma demanding the CODEX IMMORTALIS ASPIRANTIS ("The Code of the Aspirational Immortal")
12:11 Longevity vs the infertility crisis
16:30 100 Is the New 30?
21:08 Which longevity tool best boosts brainpower
25:03 Sex hacks for longevity
34:04 A Damn good argument for monogamy
36:19 Mindset tool for "shadow work"
42:39 Brain Frequency™
45:02 Cancer screening and prevention
52:04 Aging is exponential
55:22 "Biological age" is (often) BS
58:09 Dr. Gladden's personal longevity stack
01:04:20 "All of life comes down to optimizing the nervous system"
01:08:09 "We are the luckiest generation of all time"
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/558-gladden
Order 🛒 100 Is the New 30
Connect with Dr. Gladden
Anti-Aging Practice https://gladdenlongevity.com/ [Patient Application]
Gladden Longevity Shop https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gladden-Longevity-Shop
Gladden Longevity Podcast https://gladdenlongevity.com/podcast/
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
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