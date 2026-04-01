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Averting the annihilation of humanity 🎙️ with Dr. Jeffrey Gladden
jroseland
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Codex Immortalis Aspirantis is a Latin phrase that means: "The Code of the Aspirational Immortal." You can think of it as a Biohacker twist on a phrase and concept I love, "noblesse oblige" - the obligation of nobility. The idea that privilege entails a great and weighty responsibility. Responsibility to edify not just yourself but society - edification that humanity desperately needs to survive the next couple of centuries.


Aligned with this mission is Dr. Jeffrey Gladden, a board-certified cardiologist and longevity pioneer who has dedicated his career to cracking the code of age reversal, moving beyond mere 'healthcare' into the realm of architectural human performance. I interviewed him about his new book, 100 Is the New 30, and his work at Gladden Longevity, a boutique anti-aging clinic that is very much on the cutting edge of applied Biohacking.


2:57 Hypothetical moral dilemma demanding the CODEX IMMORTALIS ASPIRANTIS ("The Code of the Aspirational Immortal")

12:11 Longevity vs the infertility crisis

16:30 100 Is the New 30?

21:08 Which longevity tool best boosts brainpower

25:03 Sex hacks for longevity

34:04 A Damn good argument for monogamy

36:19 Mindset tool for "shadow work"

42:39 Brain Frequency™

45:02 Cancer screening and prevention

52:04 Aging is exponential

55:22 "Biological age" is (often) BS

58:09 Dr. Gladden's personal longevity stack

01:04:20 "All of life comes down to optimizing the nervous system"

01:08:09 "We are the luckiest generation of all time"


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/558-gladden

Order 🛒 100 Is the New 30

https://amzn.to/3O7AriA

Connect with Dr. Gladden

Anti-Aging Practice https://gladdenlongevity.com/ [Patient Application]

Gladden Longevity Shop https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Gladden-Longevity-Shop

Gladden Longevity Podcast https://gladdenlongevity.com/podcast/


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


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https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

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https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthinterviewlongevityagingbiohackingtranshumanismanti-agingpersonal growthjonathan roselandlimitless mindsetshadow workcancer screeningbraintapjeffrey gladden100 is the new 30codex immortalis aspirantisaspirational immortaloptimizing nervous systemfermis paradoxinfertility crisis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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