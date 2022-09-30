⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 30, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 30, 2022)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 High-precision attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the destruction of the workshops for assembling Ukrainian Grom-2 and Tochka-U operational-tactical missiles at Southern Machine-Building Plant near Dnepropetrovsk.

💥 Missile attacks launched at the provisional bases of the units from 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and a missile and artillery armament depot of 80th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU have resulted in the elimination of up to 200 nationalists, 23 units of military equipment and over 30 tonnes of ordnance for cannon-launched and rocket artillery near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised the units from 26th Artillery and 59th Mechanised Infantry brigades of the AFU near Zakotnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Nikolayev, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Osokorovka (Kherson region) and Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic), 66th and 93rd mechanised brigades of the AFU near Redkodub (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 61 artillery units at their firing positions, 148 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 6 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near Mayaki (Donetsk People's Republic), Lezhino (Zaporozhye region), Pavlograd, Kolomiytsevo (Dnepropetrovsk region) and Nikolayev, as well as 2 field refuelling posts of 93rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Redkodub (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the elimination of a mobile group from AFU Centre of Electronic Reconnaissance near Chervony Stav (Nikolayev region).

◽️ Moreover, 1 platoon of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) has been neutralised near Nikolayev within counter-battery warfare.

💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 Ukrainian Su-25 airplane has been destroyed by Russian air defence facilities near Ternoviye Pody (Nikolayev region).

💥 Air defence facilities of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 5 unmanned aerial vehicles near Urozhaynoye (Kherson region), Svatovo, Vladimirovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Petrovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novoyegorovka (Kharkov region).

◽️ 18 U.S.-manufactured rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS MLRS over Kherson, near Novaya Kakhovka, Chervony Mayak (Kherson region) and 2 U.S.-manufactured HARM anti-radar missiles over Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 309 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,112 unmanned aerial vehicles, 377 air defence missile systems, 5,153 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 856 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,440 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,988 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.

❗️ Kiev regime continues its provocations aimed at creating a possible technological disaster at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

◽️ Ukrainian artillery shelled residential areas of Energodar and the territory adjacent to the nuclear power plant.

◽️ The attacks were launched from AFU-controlled area of Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region).

◽️ Enemy firepower has been neutralised by Russian artillery's counter-attack.

⚠️ The radiation environment remains normal.