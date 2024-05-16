Create New Account
"ULEZ BLADE RUNNERS" HAS VOWED TO REMOVE OR DISABLE EVERY LAST ULEZ CAMERA IN LONDON.
Alex Hammer
London, England: A group calling itself the "ULEZ Blade Runners" has vowed to remove or disable every last ULEZ camera in London.


Within London's 'Ultra Low Emission Zone', drivers are charged a daily fee of £12.50 for driving vehicles that don't meet arbitrary "minimum emissions standards", essentially making driving an unaffordable luxury for people who can't afford to buy an expensive electric (or newer model ICE) vehicle, as they struggle to make ends meet already due to runaway inflation, extortionate energy bills and a cost of living crisis.


ULEZ cameras are being put out of action on a daily basis now, almost as fast as they're being installed.


