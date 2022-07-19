Shock CNN Poll: Most Americans OPPOSE Biden's Ukraine Policy!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Watch politicians begin to change their tune as a brand new CNN/SSRS poll shows the majority of Americans opposing Biden's Ukraine policy. With out of control inflation and a lurking economic catastrophe, blaming everything on "Putin's price hike" is backfiring on the Administration. Also today: A new Gallup poll shows historic lows in Americans' confidence in media. And: Mexico's president calls Assange the best journalist of our time.