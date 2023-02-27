Business Podcasts | REAL TALK: How to Create Real Wealth By Solving Real Problems for Real Humans On the Planet Earth

Business Podcasts | The Difference Between Want-Trepreneurs and Entrepreneurs | Want-Trepreneurs Are Disorganized “BIG IDEA” People Who Refuse to Do Math | Successful Entrepreneurs Are Organized People Who Start with Knowing Their Numbers

STEP 1 - Create a No-Brainer Offer That Actually Works

STEP 2 - Create a Pre-Written Script

STEP 3 - Create a Tracking Sheet to Track the Key Performance Indicators

STEP 4 - FOCUS - Focus On Core Tasks Until Success

STEP 5 - Great People Bore Down While Mediocre People Suffer from Boredom

Know Your CRAP - Core Repeatable Actionable Processes

“Most people are sitting on their own diamond mines. The surest ways to lose your diamond mine are to get bored, become overambitious, or start thinking that the grass is greener on the other side. Find your core focus, stick to it, and devote your time and resources to excelling at it.” - Gino Wickman, Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business

