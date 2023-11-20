Create New Account
Al Qassam Slays Israeli Soldiers; IDF Loses Half A Dozen Troops During Gaza Clash
Israeli Defence Forces have suffered fresh blows in war with Hamas militants. The IDF has announced the names of six more soldiers who fell in battles for northern Gaza. Israel confirmed the casualties took place while fighting Hamas' Al Qassam brigades. According to reports, the total death toll in the IDF's ground offensive in Gaza has reached 56.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
idfal qassam6 israeli soldiers dead

