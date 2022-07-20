Putin: Revolutionary Changes to World Order Are Coming

Retired US General Petraeus predicts that Russia will use nuclear weapons on Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said weapons from the West have changed the rules of the war. And Vladimir Putin predicted that revolutionary changes are coming to the world order.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/20/22.





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