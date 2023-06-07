https://gettr.com/post/p2j08x867a7

6/5/2023 【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast】Wayne Dupree: The U.S. media always couples China with everything that the CCP is doing. It is from the New Federal State of China that we learned that the CCP is China’s slave master. Nicole: Wall Street and big tech companies in Silicon Valley are with the CCP, and they want to enslave people all over the world. The U.S. needs to completely decouple from Communist China and find out the CCP’s colluders within U.S. government agencies.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/5/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】韦恩·杜普里：美国的媒体总是把中共所做的一切和中国绑在一起，是新中国联邦让我们知道了中共是中国的奴隶主；妮可：华尔街和硅谷的大科技公司与中共是一伙的，他们想奴役全世界人民，美国需要与中共彻底脱钩，并找出美国政府机构里的卖美贼

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





