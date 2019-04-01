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1/4/19 #EMPALERT: Trump, P_losi, Bre Pa_ton, Tribunals & the American/Human Spirit! #NOCONSENT
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58 views • January 01, 2021
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1/4/19: President Trump came out today reinforcing the gov't shutdown and Nancy Pelosi condemned Rashid Tlaib's speech on "impeaching the mother f__ker". Pelosi appears to be under Trump's control and part of the patriot plan.
To read and follow the tweets of Dr. Vincent Pry:
https://twitter.com/petervincentpry
Here is Pry's government history:
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/HM/HM08/20140508/102200/HHRG-113-HM08-Bio-PryP-20140508.pdf
Bre Payton's death of swine flu and meningitis is highly suspect:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/conservative-writer-and-fox-guest-bre-payton-dies-at-26-after-sudden-illness_2751067.html
Morgan Murtaugh, the youngest woman to run for Congress in 2018, (and lost to 17 year incumbent Susan Davis) was close friends with Bre Payton and also worked with One America:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/meet-morgan-murtaugh-the-youngest-candidate-running-for-congress_2692239.html
Please pray for and envision the America and world you want to inhabit in 2019 and get active to actualize that vision ASAP!!
Congratulations to the winners of the Christmas Patreon giveaway! Thanks so very much to all the patrons of 2018 and greetings to all the new 2019 supporters joining this month!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE, THE PEOPLE, WILL BE UNSTOPPABLE IN 2019! WWG1WGA!! WE ARE FREE!!
1/4/19: President Trump came out today reinforcing the gov't shutdown and Nancy Pelosi condemned Rashid Tlaib's speech on "impeaching the mother f__ker". Pelosi appears to be under Trump's control and part of the patriot plan.
To read and follow the tweets of Dr. Vincent Pry:
https://twitter.com/petervincentpry
Here is Pry's government history:
https://docs.house.gov/meetings/HM/HM08/20140508/102200/HHRG-113-HM08-Bio-PryP-20140508.pdf
Bre Payton's death of swine flu and meningitis is highly suspect:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/conservative-writer-and-fox-guest-bre-payton-dies-at-26-after-sudden-illness_2751067.html
Morgan Murtaugh, the youngest woman to run for Congress in 2018, (and lost to 17 year incumbent Susan Davis) was close friends with Bre Payton and also worked with One America:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/meet-morgan-murtaugh-the-youngest-candidate-running-for-congress_2692239.html
Please pray for and envision the America and world you want to inhabit in 2019 and get active to actualize that vision ASAP!!
Congratulations to the winners of the Christmas Patreon giveaway! Thanks so very much to all the patrons of 2018 and greetings to all the new 2019 supporters joining this month!
If you would like to support YAFTV:
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE, THE PEOPLE, WILL BE UNSTOPPABLE IN 2019! WWG1WGA!! WE ARE FREE!!
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