Canadian fires 'extraordinarily serious,' Justin Trudeau says

Reuters





August 21, 2023





Canada is sending the military to tackle fast-spreading wildfires in British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, as the western province deals with flames that have led to evacuation orders for more than 35,000 people https://reut.rs/3P3c5TR





Keep up with the latest news from around the world: https://www.reuters.com/





#wildfire #JustinTrudeau #BritishColumbia #Canada #News #Reuters #newsfeed





Subscribe: http://smarturl.it/reuterssubscribe





Reuters brings you the latest business, finance and breaking news video from around the globe. Our reputation for accuracy and impartiality is unparalleled.





Get the latest news on: https://www.reuters.com/

Follow Reuters on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Reuters

Follow Reuters on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Reuters

Follow Reuters on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/reuters/?hl=en





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nRzBUR8LCs