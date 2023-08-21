Create New Account
Canadian fires 'extraordinarily serious,' Justin Trudeau says
Reuters


August 21, 2023


Canada is sending the military to tackle fast-spreading wildfires in British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, as the western province deals with flames that have led to evacuation orders for more than 35,000 people https://reut.rs/3P3c5TR


