Jeffrey Lord: There are officials in the US government conducting their own foreign policy, being sympathetic to things that they shouldn’t be sympathetic to

5/1/2023 Jeffrey Lord, former associate political director of President Reagan: There are officials in the US government conducting their own foreign policy, being sympathetic to things that they shouldn’t be sympathetic to, and this is the situation we are in dealing with China. This is not good at all.#PresidentReagan #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/1/2023 里根总统的副政治主任杰弗里·洛德：美国政府有些官员在执行他们自己的外交政策，对本不该同情的东西采取了同情的态度，这就是我们与中共国打交道的现状，这非常不好

#里根总统 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

