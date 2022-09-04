CCP Burns $210 Billion on ‘Maintaining Stability’, More Than Its Defense Budget

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https://gnews.org/post/p1goqcc31
08/31/2022 Spotlight on China: CCP Spends on maintaining stability in 2020 reached $210 billion, more than doubling in 10 years and 7% higher than the defense budget in 2020