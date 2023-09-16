DIGITAL DICTATORSHIP DECLARED! - EU Calls For Global Digital IDs & UN Control

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com
GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:
https://heavensharvest.com/
USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the global dictatorship being declared by the European Union in the face of countless people being debanked for their views and activities.
As Ursula von der Leyen has said, "The future is digital." They are openly acknowledging that they want to bring in global IDs and for the United Nations to have full control worldwide of AI and surveillance.
It's abundantly obvious that the stage is being set for global central bank digital currencies, ledgers tracking our every move and of course 15 Minute Cities. While there are people tearing down cameras in the streets of UK cities and towns and Republicans in the United States are attempting again to ban CBDCs, the true solution is individual resistance and withdrawing from the system that uses convenience to enslave us.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:
https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10
BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:
https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/
LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!
https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/
GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:
https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/
Or SPOTIFY:
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME
Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:
https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.