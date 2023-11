Muhammad Abu Salamiya, Director of Al-Shifa Complex, told Al-Araby:

Al-Shifa Complex is under fierce attack by the Israeli occupation forces.

The hospital is currently under a fierce Israeli attack

Ā The Israeli enemy wants to put the hospital out of service, and we are ready to receive international verification committees

Anyone who moves in the vicinity of Al-Shifa is targeted by occupation planes and snipers, and we cannot go out to help the injured.

šŸ»Video taken is inside the courtyards of the Al-Shifa Hospital.