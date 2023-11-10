Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Al-Shifa Complex is under fierce attack by the Israeli occupation forces
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
977 Subscribers
47 views
Published 17 hours ago

Muhammad Abu Salamiya, Director of Al-Shifa Complex, told Al-Araby:

Al-Shifa Complex is under fierce attack by the Israeli occupation forces.

The hospital is currently under a fierce Israeli attack

 The Israeli enemy wants to put the hospital out of service, and we are ready to receive international verification committees

Anyone who moves in the vicinity of Al-Shifa is targeted by occupation planes and snipers, and we cannot go out to help the injured.

🐻Video taken is inside the courtyards of the Al-Shifa Hospital.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket