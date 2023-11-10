Muhammad Abu Salamiya, Director of Al-Shifa Complex, told Al-Araby:
Al-Shifa Complex is under fierce attack by the Israeli occupation forces.
The hospital is currently under a fierce Israeli attack
The Israeli enemy wants to put the hospital out of service, and we are ready to receive international verification committees
Anyone who moves in the vicinity of Al-Shifa is targeted by occupation planes and snipers, and we cannot go out to help the injured.
🐻Video taken is inside the courtyards of the Al-Shifa Hospital.
