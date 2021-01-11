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The Problem With Democracy And Capitalism
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10 views • January 11, 2021
Capitalism and Democracy are probably the pinnacles of human social innovation, yet what have they solved? Capitalism has resulted in concentrations of wealth never before seen and democracy has systematically removed from the very people it is supposed to empower, the ability to resist the systematic theft that permits this concentration of power to exist. This is not a call to implement socialism or communism, its a discussion on the evils of capitalism and democracy and a suggestion that it is time to learn about and build the church that Jesus told us to be.
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