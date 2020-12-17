PROFESSOR JEAN BERNARD FOURTILLAN EXPOSES MASSIVE COVID LIE WORLDWIDE PUT IN MENTAL HOSPITAL

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www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution.
The people in this World must start fighting back!... the MSM and radio stations all need to be surrounded for perpetuating A GLOBAL LIE !
Pro Jean Bernard Fourtillan is once again one of the worlds leading professionals with the EVIDENCE we are all being lied to and who did what and WHEN!
Please share this far and wide be relentless for the world needs us all to step up right now and take down this evil!
God Speed