Revive US Ohio Edition: Revival Recap and Testimonies

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Everyone keeps asking, "How'd the Revival go!?" Well join us tonight and find out as Leah and I give a recap and tell testimonies of God moving throughout the day!!!!Saturday, October 1st, the fire of God fell at a tent revival in Brookville, OH at Harvest Revival Center. Words cannot express the feelings I have from this weekend. The testimonies from prayers during praise and worship are more than I can bare. In the words of Isaiah, "I am undone... I have seen the King, the Lord of Hosts..." The power of God fell on this firey tent on those hallowed grounds. I can't thank David Scarlett , the His Glory team, Niel Petersen and all of Harvest Revival Center enough. All of the volunteers who made this happen, saying "come Holy Spirit, come."
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