Revive US Ohio Edition: Revival Recap and Testimonies
Resistance Chicks
Published 2 months ago |
Everyone keeps asking, "How'd the Revival go!?" Well join us tonight and find out as Leah and I give a recap and tell testimonies of God moving throughout the day!!!!Saturday, October 1st, the fire of God fell at a tent revival in Brookville, OH at Harvest Revival Center. Words cannot express the feelings I have from this weekend. The testimonies from prayers during praise and worship are more than I can bare. In the words of Isaiah, "I am undone... I have seen the King, the Lord of Hosts..." The power of God fell on this firey tent on those hallowed grounds. I can't thank David Scarlett , the His Glory team, Niel Petersen and all of Harvest Revival Center enough. All of the volunteers who made this happen, saying "come Holy Spirit, come."


Keywords
pete santillicoach davecarrie madejtom renzseth holehouseamanda gracegrace and gloryhis gloryniel petersenjulie greendr frankark of gracedr ardisohio revival

