Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries According to Hospital Case Manager – Nicole Landers, RN

Welcome to CVAR, a #Covid-Vaccine-Adverse-Reactions podcast. Today, we talk to nurse, Nicole Landers about the various vaccine injuries that she processed as a hospital case manager. You can learn more about Nicole Landers, RN, and the Truth for Health Foundation she is an advisor for here. https://www.truthforhealth.org/ For more information about the #Defeat-the-Mandates-DC march on Jan. 23, 2022 at Washington DC, USA: https://defeatthemandatesdc.com/ CVAR is #12 out of 30 top vaccine podcasts listened by a worldwide audience. https://blog.feedspot.com/vaccine_podcasts/ Download the FDA report on what Pfizer presented for EUA. https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download?fbclid=IwAR134_3fzb0EYfEHMG500kRnNUSJ5iBsWLYNA5OJN7UnGpjjT4CaX7cUz04 CDC 1st & 2nd definitions for Covid-19 are (pg.14): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html Pfizer Internal Document Summarizing Animal Trials | Clinicaltrials.gov | #NZT04368728 | US Government Authorizing Pfizer Human Trials. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728?term=study+describe+vaccine+candidates+against+covid&draw=2&rank=1 Read the hand-out for jab administrators. https://www.fda.gov/media/144413/download In the USA, anyone can easily buy Ivermectin for humans or hydroxychloroquine to have in your cold/flu medicine cabinet ahead of any onset respiratory-type flu symptoms. Get Rx written by a local RN/MD through https://www.pushhealth.com/. Then you can send the Rx to any online pharmacists such as https://honeybeehealth.com/ (Coupon code: NEWBEE10). Telemedicine: https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/ NAC vitamin helps boost your immune systems against CV-19. Along with zinc, magnesium, A-D, glutathione. https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/record/NCT04419025 What You Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA, the Rehabilitation Act, and Other EEO Laws - Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Technical Assistance Questions and Answers - Updated on May 28, 2021. https://www.eeoc.gov/wysk/what-you-should-know-about-covid-19-and-ada-rehabilitation-act-and-other-eeo-laws#K 202-921-2539 EEOC legal counsel hotline. 800-669-4000 File EEOC claim against employer [email protected] ALL Covid-19 vaccine-injured in the USA need to file a claim with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which includes COVID-19 vaccines. If you have a family member who died in the hospital and was administered Remdesivir/ventilator as part of the Covid-19 protocol, you also can submit a claim. You have 1-year to submit your claim. You must include 1) 1-year of medical records PRIOR to your CV-19 vaccination date or Remdesivir-related death, AND 2) all your medical bills. For more information about CICP, contact 1-855-266-2427 (CICP) or [email protected]. For information: https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/filing-benefits https://injurycompensation.hrsa.gov/DICPSubmit/ https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/cicp-data The National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program is a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury petitions in the USA. CV-19 is not currently covered. If you have questions, call: 1-800-338-2382 or email: [email protected]. https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/index.html https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vaccine-compensation/vaccine-injury-table.pdf Support H.R.3655 - Vaccine Injury Compensation Modernization Act of 2021 by reaching out to your state representative. Text: RESIST to 50409. Tell your U.S. representative to include COVID-19 vaccine-injures into the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and other related compensation programs. https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3655/text?r=87&s=1 https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative For more information: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar-podcast #NicoleLandersRN, #MedicalTyrannyCovid19Pandemic, #mRNAVaccineAdverseEvents, #CovidVaccineAdverseReactions, #CVAR, #VaccineInjuries, #CDC, #NHS, #FDA, #VaccinePassports, #VaccineMandates, #GreenHealthPass, #Ivermectin, #hydroxychloroquine, #InformConsent, #HippocraticOathDoctors