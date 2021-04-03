Epic Fortnite Clips But Random - MYSTORY Nr16

Epic Fortnite Clips But Random - MYSTORY Nr16Funny And Very Random Clips In FortniteHello World, Hello Viewers!A hilarious Fortnite battle royale clips montage was made today.It might be funny but at least it is very random and very Fortnite.#fortnite, #random, #clips#fortnitefun, #battleroyale, #gameplay, #funny#video, #epic_______________ Epic Fortnite Random Clips _______________New Fortnite Battle Royale Epic Random Stuff0:00 - FORTNITECLIPSHello World!In this new Fortnite blog post and in my video I decided to try something new.I made lots of weird and some funny clips and added them together.My main goal of this post is to provide some entertainment value and I hope I was successful.With that being said I hope that you will enjoy this post and my video and I think that I need some feedback. I will make more and I must know what people like about my content.Feel free to let me know your thoughts, I love engagement.1:00 - BATTLEROYALEMONTAGEThe game Fortnite has brought me some laughs so far because it is very chaotic when you know as much about it as I do.I am still very new to this game and I have only played it yet in front of a camera.The game videos are also very fun to make when I do not know hope to play a game.Otherwise I would probably not be able to try so many new games in a row.5:00 - RANDOMGAMEPLAYI enjoy some funny fail here and there.In my case I had many fails and I also messed around on purpose which turned out to be unnecessary because I am always heading in into strange situations in this game.10:00 - NEWVIDEOIf you read this or watched the video I want you to know that I have tried online modes and the creative mode myself and it was very entertaining.Especially one custom map I have tried was very funny.It was also exhausting because I had to try the same parts over and over but luckily the creator of the map was nice enough to place some respawn points.15:00 - FUNNYSTUFFIn the end the Fortnite video seems to perform well and brings me viewers and people might like the gameplay.I my case the game is made the right way so that I can project my creativity on it.At least that is what it want to write here because it sounds smart.Or maybe not.20:00 - ENTERTAININGFINALWith this new content post I am also willing to thank everyone who is supporting me and who will support me in the future.Thank you for reading this.I will make more and I will post many comments and make much more content in the soon.I will also keep telling my story of trying to create this online project and how it scales.Follow me on my journey!Greetings from the Fortnite planet!Yours Sincerely,ATMODEPTHX - About SectionThis is a compact list of my standard universal text and content!All My Stuff: Featured Equipment, Games, Clothing (give me your money)All My Merch: Exclusive Unique Merch (give me more of your money)Signature:ATMODEPTHgaming, fun, creative