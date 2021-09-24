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ACCORDING TO LEANA WEN Those who are vaccinated we now know based on the CDC with the Delta variant much more virus load they can transmit it to their vaccinated family
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166 views • September 24, 2021
Those who are vaccinated we now know based on the CDC they are now able they are now able BECAUSE OF THE Delta Variant! They carry so much more higher VIRAL LOAD They (The Vaccinated) could transmit it to their unvaccinated family members and so for example even though I'm fully vaccinated my children are not because they're too young to be vaccinated so I need to be down careful for my children because of all the unvaccinated people around us
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