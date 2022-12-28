Tylenol’s Direct Relationship to Autism in Children from leading expert Dr. William Parker | Ep. 48

A warning for parents - Dr. William Parker, leading researcher on the use of acetaminophen in children ages 6 and under, joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, Presented by We The Patriots USA, to discuss the shocking data that pediatricians do not know and pharmaceutical companies won’t pursue. Dr. Parker is also a leading expert on helminth therapy, and he discusses how the absence of these natural “good” parasites directly correlates with allergies and the immunotherapy treatment that can be used to treat symptoms surrounding autism, autoimmune diseases, and anxiety.





Dr. William Parker’s research website: https://williamparkerlab.org/

Dr. William Parker’s paper on

The safety of pediatric use of paracetamol (acetaminophen): a narrative review of direct and indirect evidence - PubMed (nih.gov)





Faithful Freedom Episode 37 with Jennifer Margulis on Tylenol's infant dangers https://rumble.com/v1ppmtf-my-home-birth-experience-and-their-rise-since-the-pandemic-tylenols-infant-.html?mref=p5bza&mc=dby19





Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/





Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046





Shop Faith & Freedom Over Fear Gear: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/faithful-freedom









CSID: 182ed101b7ad09f5









Content Managed by ContentSafe.co